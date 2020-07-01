LA Woman Photobombs Live CNN Broadcast With ‘Fake News’ Sign

In a minor blooper for CNN, a woman in Los Angeles photobombed a live report from The Most Trusted Name in News.
“About family gatherings … maybe you walk in with your mask on, but then you let your guard down,” CNN’s Nick Watt says as the woman flashed a hand-written sign reading “fake news”.
A woman in Los Angeles walks through CNN live on air with a sign that says "fake news" pic.twitter.com/soqhZm1O1w— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2020
The camera operator appeared to tip off reporter Nick Watt that his newscast got disrupted, but the troll slipped out of frame before he turned away.
All comments
Show new comments (0)