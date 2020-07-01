Trump Ramps Up Attack on NYT, Says Russia Bounty Story's 'Secret Source Probably Doesn't Even Exist'

US President Donald Trump has resumed his attack on "the discredited @nytimes" on Wednesday morning over last week's story about alleged Russian efforts to put contracts out on US and NATO servicemen in Afghanistan, saying the "Fake News tale" was made up to damage him and the Republicans.
The Russia Bounty story is just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party. The secret source probably does not even exist, just like the story itself. If the discredited @nytimes has a source, reveal it. Just another HOAX!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
