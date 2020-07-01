Trump Vows to Veto Defense Authorization Bill if it Includes Amendment on Renaming US Military Bases

US President Donald Trump had previously referred to the military bases named after Confederate leaders as “Hallowed Grounds” where soldiers that won two world wars were trained. He added that his administration “will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations".

US President Donald Trump has vowed to veto the annual defence bill if it is amended to require the renaming of all US military bases with links to the Confederacy.

I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

The $740.5-billion bill, which directs how the Pentagon and other federal agencies spend money on defence policy, is currently being debated in the Senate.

Elizabeth Warren, an early 2020 Democratic front-runner and Massachussetts senator, this month introduced a bipartisan amendment to the bill to change the names of all bases and other military assets – such as streets, aircraft, and ships – named after Confederate officers.

“It’s long past time to end the tribute to white supremacy on our military installations,” Warren said. The Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee passed her amendment the following week.

In a dramatic reversal of its decades-long policy, the Pentagon has indicated it is open to renaming some of its installations. Those include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Benning in Georgia, all of which are named after Confederate generals.

Donald Trump said he would “not even consider” renaming them.

