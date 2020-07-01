Register
05:12 GMT01 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on efforts to get back to work and school during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, DC, US, 30 June 2020.

    COVID-19: Rand Paul Doubts 'Group of Experts Somehow Knows What's Best For Everyone’

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/31/1079763198_0:0:3053:1719_1200x675_80_0_0_7c70051d5a1dbc0ab3af8e4e2824dd38.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007011079763162-covid-19-rand-paul-doubts-group-of-experts-somehow-knows-whats-best-for-everyone/

    On Tuesday, the US Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee held a hearing where they spoke to a group of top US health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on the state of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country and other related issues.

    Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul at a Senate committee hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical professionals on Tuesday, aggressively questioned the nation's full reliance on the opinion of a small group of federal health experts that could be right on wrong to decide “what's best for everyone” all across the United States.

    “It's important to realise that if society meekly submits to an expert and that expert is wrong, a great deal of harm may occur,” Paul said. “We shouldn't presume that a group of experts somehow knows what's best for everyone”.

    Paul’s made his remarks after Dr. Fauci, the US government’s top infectious-disease expert, voiced opposition to some of the reopening plans, claiming that the US is going in the “wrong direction” regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that the country could see a surge in infections, up to 100,000 new cases per day, if the government doesn't take action “very quickly”.

    Speaking namely to Dr. Fauci, the senator supported his argument, citing examples of other nations that have reopened schools or resumed sports activities without seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to reopening, at a time when US health experts, whom he called government “central planners”, recommend no taking such steps.

    “Dr. Fauci, every day we seem to hear from you things we can’t do. But when you’re asked, can we go back to school? I don’t hear much certitude at all,” Paul questioned. “All I hear, Dr. Fauci, is, ‘We can't do this, we can't do that. We can't play baseball’.”

    In response, Dr. Fauci agreed with the senator on the importance for schools to reopen. He also referred to his remarks on strategies school districts could implement to reopen safely, including using abbreviated class schedules to ensure social distancing.

    However, the health expert said that it’s not easy to reopen schools as long as the coronavirus remained a threat in the country.

    “The only thing that I can do is to the best of my ability give you the facts and the evidence associated with what I know about this outbreak,” Fauci said.

    On Tuesday, the US COVID-19 cases rose by over 46,000, which is the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic in the country, according to Reuters' coronavirus tally.

    Related:

    Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Approval for Military Use
    Europeans’ Trust in US as Global Leader Plummets Over ‘Appalling’ Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic
    US Senator Accuses China of Seizing Territory Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    US Top Health Expert Fauci Explains Risks Behind Development of COVID-19 Vaccine
    US Marine in Japan Accused of Punching Local Man While Violating COVID-19 Restrictions
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Rand Paul, Anthony Fauci, hearing, US Senate, expert, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse