New York Attorney General Announces $19 Mln Settlement Reached in Harvey Weinstein Case

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday that a $19 million settlement has been reached in Harvey Weinstein's two sexual assault lawsuits. If approved by the federal judge and a bankruptcy court, the settlement will resolve the lawsuit that was filed by the New York Attorney General's Office against the former producer and his company in 2018.
"The agreement ensures that women who experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination while working at the Weinstein Company, as well as sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein, are entitled to obtain restitution, by creating a $18,875,000 victim's compensations fund," the press release on the matter said.
It is also expected to settle the class-action lawsuit on behalf of women who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, according to James.
“After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some semblance of justice. This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer. I thank the brave women who came forward to share their stories with my office,” James said.
NEW: Mutiple women who were sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein have reached a $19 million settlement that if approved would also free them of signed confidentiality and non disclosure agreements, NY Attorney General says: pic.twitter.com/sXacT4A0KM— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) July 1, 2020
In response to the announcement, the attorneys for several victims, Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer released a statement in which they denounced the settlement as a "complete sellout" of the women who hoped that Weinstein would be held accountable for his actions and vowed to "be vigorously objecting in court".
"The proposed settlement is a complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors and we are surprised that the Attorney General could somehow boast about a proposal that fails on so many different levels," the statement said, listing several reasons for why the lawyers saw it as unfair.
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape in February, and was sentenced to 23 years in jail. He also faces five more similar charges in Los Angeles, but the extradition was delayed because of the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
