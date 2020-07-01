Netizens ‘Can’t Wait’ to See Biden Compare His ‘Cognitive Ability’ to Trump

The presumptive US 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has expressed on numerous occasions his readiness to debate his rival, US President Donald Trump. The latter claimed that the former vice president “doesn't know where he is, or what he's doing”.

In his first press conference since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US, former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee for the November election, Joe Biden, said on Tuesday that he “can hardly wait” to compare his cognitive ability to that of President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been tested, I’m constantly tested,” Biden said in response to a reporter's question on whether he has been tested for cognitive decline. “Look, all you’ve got to do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

He needs to take his heard out of.... Joe Biden has a press conference today & took questions. He even called Trump’s cognitive ability into question pic.twitter.com/ZfvzGespCV — Cat (@🏠) (@yeahunoeme) July 1, 2020

Trump and his re-election campaign have repeatedly questioned Biden’s mental fitness, with the president claiming that the Democratic nominee “doesn't know where he is, or what he's doing”.

In May, the Trump campaign launched a so-called investigative video series titled ‘Truth over Facts’, mocking the 77-year-old presidential nominee, expected to be the oldest US president ever sworn in for a first term in office if he wins the November election, by highlighting his verbal gaffes as evidence of a cognitive decline.

Biden, during a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, questioned Trump’s mental fitness, citing the president’s denial of any knowledge of intelligence reports indicating that Russia allegedly offered reward money to Taliban militants for killing American soldiers in Afghanistan.

“This president […] he talks about cognitive ability. He doesn’t seem cognitively aware of what’s going on,” Biden noted. “He either reads and or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he needs to know it.”

Social media users reacted to Biden’s willingness to compare his intellectual abilities to that of Trump, with some suggesting they “can’t wait for the cognitive ability test” between the two.

Oh I can’t wait for the cognitive ability test between Biden and Trump!!!! ROFL!!!!!!! — LVintheCity (@lvormittag) June 30, 2020

Some netizens mocked Biden's remarks, with one questioning whether the former VP “had a cognitive test done by a geriatric Alzheimer Specialist”.

I was eating my lunch and read this: Biden says he’s eager to compare ‘cognitive ability’ against Trump’s

I almost chocked on my Chicken sub laughing. Who comes up with this shit for you? ~ Have you had a cognitive test done by a geriatric Alzheimer Specialist? — Lynn~⭐⭐⭐IT IS FINISHED.JESUS CHRIST. (@Lynnstueber) July 1, 2020

hahahahahahaha Pardon me, but I saw some of today's Joe Biden's press conference. He forgot President Trump's name. "I would match my cognitive ability with the cognitive ability of the guy I am running against." He is not even cognitive enough to run for Doofus Valley, Del. PTA! — Reed A Mathis (@ram8740) June 30, 2020

Some have questioned Trump’s mental ability, arguing that those who think that the US president's cognitive state is normal “may have some cognitive issues” of their own.

If you're oaky with Trump's cognitive ability but not okay with Biden's you may have some cognitive issues of your own. — Anatya L (@Anatya77) June 30, 2020