US' Pompeo Denounces China's 'Draconian' Security Law, Pledges to Defend Hong Kong's Freedoms

"The CCP’s [Communist Party of China's] draconian national security law ends free Hong Kong and exposes the Party’s greatest fear: the free will and free thinking of its own people," Pompeo tweeted.
Pompeo also pledged to respond to Beijing's attacks on freedoms of speech, press and assembly, Reuters reported.
The Secretary of State's comment comes after the National Security Council (NSC) released a statement Tuesday denouncing Beijing's passage of the National Security Law.
— NSC (@WHNSC) June 30, 2020
"We urge Beijing to immediately reverse course," NSC spokesperson John Ullyot is quoted as saying.
China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) voted unanimously in support of the new national security law on Hong Kong on Tuesday, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
The new law bans secessionist, subversive and terrorist activities as well as any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The law has been met with protests in Hong Kong, with many residents fearing that the law could infringe on their democratic freedoms.
