Register
19:36 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dark web

    Photo: Canadian Woman Attempts to Buy Chemical Weapons on Dark Web, Gets 6-Year US Prison Sentence

    Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006301079760731-canadian-woman-attempts-to-buy-chemical-weapons-on-dark-web-gets-6-year-us-prison-sentence/

    A 37-year-old female resident of the city of Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada, has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of attempt to acquire a chemical weapon.

    A North Dakota US District Court sentenced Sijie Liu to six years behind bars on June 22, after she attempted to purchase a chemical weapon from an undercover FBI employee on the dark web, according to court documents cited by Canadian outlet CTV News Winnipeg.

    According to court documents observed by the outlet, Liu first made contact with the undercover agent some time between February 15, 2019, and March 5, 2019, and ordered 10 milliliters of an undisclosed toxin, a mask, gloves and an apron.

    An affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Steven Noldin detailed that although Liu was a resident of Winnipeg, she had the order shipped to an address in Pembina, North Dakota.

    The 37-year-old crossed the US-Canada border in a white Subaru Forester on March 5, 2019, and told a US Customs and Border Protection officer that she was going to shop in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

    Court documents noted that Liu then drove to a commercial mail agency in Pembina, where a plainclothes officer observed her obtaining a number of packages under the name “Julie Chen.”

    The 37-year-old was then arrested by law enforcement and told officers, "I know what I did was wrong."

    According to the Grand Forks Herald, Liu was facing two additional charges as part of a federal indictment. However, the undisclosed charges were dismissed as part of the 37-year-old’s plea agreement.

    Liu, who has been behind bars in Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota, since her arrest, will be granted time served and is set to be transferred to a Canadian jail, reported CBC News.

    A number of documents associated with the case remain sealed by the North Dakota court.

    Related:

    ‘Inherently Sadistic’: US Air Force Colonel Sentenced to Five Years for Child Pornography
    US Airman Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Assaulting a Child While Stationed in Italy
    Users Beware! Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Up for Auction on Dark Web - Report
    Personal Data of 29 Mln Job-Seeking Indians Put on Sale on Dark Web, Maharashtra Cyber Cell Reveals
    Dark Web Sellers Market Blood of Alleged COVID-19 Survivors as ‘Passive Vaccine’
    Tags:
    North Dakota, US District Court, chemical weapons, Dark Web, Winnipeg, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse