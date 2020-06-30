US Should Consider Imposing More Sanctions on Russia Over Bounty Allegations, Schiff Says

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should consider imposing additional sanctions against Russian in light of the allegations that it offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US soldiers, House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Tuesday.
"As we look at these allegations, the President of the United States should not be inviting Russia into the G7 or G8," Schiff said. "We should be considering what sanctions are appropriate to further deter Russia’s malign activities."
Meanwhile, three Democrats in the US Senate in a letter have requested US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to testify on the same allegations.
"Given the grave nature of these allegations, we request that you appear before the Senate this week to address these questions," according to the letter sent to Pompeo and Esper by Senators Robert Menendez, Jack Reed and Richard Durbin.
On Friday, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying that Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.
Trump has said he did not receive a briefing because US intelligence said the allegations were not verified or substantiated, while Russian officials denied all allegations and characterised the unsubstantiated claims as being part of the internal political infighting in the United States.
