Register
04:17 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mark and Patricia McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 28, 2020.

    St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Weapons at BLM Protesters Offer Reason Why They Acted in That Fashion

    © Photo : Twitter / @notallbhas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/38/1079753822_0:76:2048:1228_1200x675_80_0_0_9d14f23eef502746c99a8098ddb91ad8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006301079753774-st-louis-couple-who-pointed-weapons-at-blm-protesters-offer-reason-why-they-acted-in-that-fashion/

    On Sunday, a white couple in St. Louis, Missouri, stole the spotlight on social media after the appeared in a viral video pointing firearms at unarmed and peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were passing in the vicinity of the couple’s mansion while en route to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house.

    The white couple filmed over the weekend brandishing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters passing by their residence in Portland Place, St. Louis, Missouri, said on Monday on an interview on CBS affiliate KMOV that they acted in that particular fashion because they were afraid for their lives.

    The couple, identified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, said that the protesters, who were passing by in their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house, smashed a gate to their private property.

    “It was like the storming of the Bastille, the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through. I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed,” Mark McCloskey said.

    Mark McCloskey shared with KMOV a picture of the allegedly damaged gate. The station could not confirm whether the gate was damaged by protesters, however.

    “A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear for our lives,” the man asserted.

    Mark McCloskey claimed that his family has received a death threat at least from one protester.

    One of the protest leaders, Rasheen Aldridge, told the station that the protest was peaceful despite the couple pointing weapons – a rifle and a handgun – at the demonstrators.

    Albert Watkins, the attorney for the McCloskeys, said in a statement to KMOV, that the couple’s behavior was not “race related,” adding, “In fact, the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white.”

    “The Black Lives Matters movement is here to stay, it is the right message, and it is about time,” Watkins reportedly said. “The McCloskeys want to make sure no one thinks less of BLM, its message and the means it is employing to get its message out because of the actions of a few white individuals who tarnished a peaceful protest.”

    Watkins noted that Mark and Patricia McCloskey are lawyers themselves, and suggested that they are known for their “long standing commitment to protecting the civil rights of clients victimized at the hands of law enforcement.”

    On Sunday, demonstrators in St. Louis were marching to the residence of Mayor Lyda Krewson to demand her resignation after she reportedly read aloud Black Live Matter activists' personal information on a livestream.

    Most of the United States, as well as many urban areas around the world, has witnessed an ongoing wave of anti-racism and anti-police-brutality protests since late May in the wake of the killing of African-American George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    Related:

    Beijing Expresses Protest Over US Exerting Pressure on Chinese Firms - Foreign Ministry
    Hundreds Gather for Peaceful Protest to Demand $1Bln Cuts to New York Police Budget
    Hong Kong Police Arrest 53 Protesters During Latest Unsanctioned Demonstration
    Shooting Near Protest Zone in US City of Seattle Reportedly Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
    'Ken and Karen': St. Louis Couple Brandishes Weapons at BLM Protesters, Steals the Spotlight Online
    Tags:
    US, St. Louis, United States, Black Lives Matter, protests, Firearms, Social media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse