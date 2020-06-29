Register
29 June 2020
    A sign thanking hospital workers is seen outside the ER area at Holy Cross Hospital, amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., April 20, 2020.

    US Texas Hospital System Pulls ICU Data From Website as Beds Reach COVID-19 Capacity

    US
    101
    The Texas Medical Center (TMC) hospital system in downtown Houston stopped publishing information about the system’s intensive care unit (ICU) capacity on Monday, just a few days after updating its website to reflect that the hospital system’s ICUs have reached 100% capacity due to the intensifying COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

    According to a Sunday report by the Washington Post, the hospital system warned last week that its ICUs in the region had reached “sustainable surge capacity” and were predicted to reach “unsustainable surge capacity” by July 6. 

    Data released on Thursday said that 100% of the system’s ICU beds were full. However, on Monday, the medical complex removed ICU data from its website, though the site still includes a graphic titled “Overview of TMC ICU Bed Capacity and Occupancy.” 

    According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, the TMC deleted charts that showed base and surge ICU capacity. The Houston Chronicle also reported that the deletion came days after a conversation between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and hospital executives “in which the governor expressed displeasure with negative headlines about ICU capacity.” 

    However, that claim was denied by a spokesperson for the governor’s office, who said that the governor had requested more accurate information on ICU capacity.

    “The governor’s office believes all hospitals should be reporting accurate data to the state and to the public as often as possible,” the spokesperson told the Houston Chronicle. “We demanded more information to share, not less.”

    Texas is one of the US states experiencing sharp surges in new daily numbers of COVID-19 cases. The latest data by the Texas Department of Health shows that 5,357 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on Sunday. Since June 23, Texas has experienced more than 5,000 new cases daily.

    Last week, Abbott announced that he would be pressing pause on the state’s reopening plan.

    “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses,” Abbott said on Thursday, The Hill reported. “This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.”

    “I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business,” added.

    COVID-19, US, Texas
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

