Shooting Near Protest Zone in US City of Seattle Reportedly Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

One of the victims, both male, died after being taken to Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department, the report said, citing a hospital spokesperson.
Police earlier said via Twitter that they were investigating the incident.
Harborview Medical Centre spokeswoman Susan Gregg told KIRO 7 television news that one man arrived at about 3:15 a.m. by private vehicle followed by the second man at about 3:30 a.m., who was brought in by Seattle Fire Department medics. The second man who arrived later died from his injuries.
Last week, three people were shot within 48 hours, including a 19-year-old man who died, according to police reports.
City efforts to dismantle the Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone - also known as CHOP – have thus far been thwarted by protesters, who reportedly blocked authorities from reaching the victim who was fatally wounded in last week’s shootings.
