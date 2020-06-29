'Hillary Clinton, What We Gonna Do?' Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Right-Wing Rally in Washington

One city councilman reportedly said that not everyone at the rally was pleased with Cohen's antics, and that the comedian was eventually whisked away by security when the crowd turned on him.

English actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen recently managed to pull off a peculiar stunt as he infiltrated a right-wing gathering in Olympia, Washington and delivered an “incognito performance” there while disguised as a band singer, Jewish News reports.

Clad in overalls and wearing a fake beard, Cohen apparently managed to get at least some members of the audience to sing along to the lyrics which included lines like "Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu", "Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do" and "WHO, what we gonna do? Chop ’em up like the Saudis do."

The lyrics of Cohen's song also mentioned CNN, which “spread fake news, they controlled by you-know-whos — George Soros and his nasty friends.”

According to TMZ, however, not everyone who participated in the rally was pleased with Cohen's song.

"He came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting s***," one city councilman said. "His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator."

The councilman also added that the crowd actually turned on Cohen, and that security "whisked him away in a waiting ambulance".