29 June 2020
    In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC in New York. Beyonce is launching an active wear line for women next month. The singer announced the 2016 spring/summer collection called Ivy Park on Thursday. It's a collaboration with Sir Philip Green and will be available April 14.

    Beyonce Accepts BET Humanitarian Award, Urges to Vote in US Elections to 'Dismantle Racist Systems'

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    0 02
    One of the world’s most successful recording artists, with over 100 million records sold globally, Beyonce has long been lauded for her work with the community, education initiatives, low-income housing and providing support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Iconic singer Beyonce was presented with the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 20th annual BET Awards on 28 June for her sweeping charitable work by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

    As she applauded the singer’s “activism that demands justice for black lives”, the ex-First Lady said in a video presentation:

    “I’m here to introduce the Queen… She’s always turning up, going out and making us all a little bit better and a little more fierce. To you my girl, I just wanna say, You inspire me. You inspire all of us. Congratulations girl. Love you so much.”

    Subsequent footage of Beyonce’s broad-ranging humanitarian efforts work followed. The 24-time Grammy winner dedicated her award to all her “brothers and sisters fighting for racial justice”, saying:

    “You’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain.”

    Beyonce then addressed all viewers and fans to vote in the upcoming US general election in November.

    “Continue to change and dismantle racist and unequal systems… There are people banking on us staying at home. We have to vote like our life depends on it – because it does,” urged the singer.

    Through her BeyGOOD initiative, in 2017 Beyoncé created “Formation Scholars” to offer support for young women, awarding scholarships to female graduate students pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature, and African-American studies.

    In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Jay Z, left, and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass in New York
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision/File
    In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Jay Z, left, and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York

    One of the most successful recording artists in history was involved in projects to construct low-income housing, assist in disaster relief, especially after Hurricane Harvey, and funding fellowships for Global Citizen, in Africa.

    Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyonce and her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson worked towards establishing coronavirus testing sites and clinics in her hometown of Houston, as part of the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative.

    Together with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Beyonce offered a programme of mental health relief during the pandemic.

    On Juneteenth, the artist released her single "Black Parade" in honour of the Black community.

    Netizens were vocal in their appreciation of the iconic artist’s efforts.

    Some, however, were somewhat skeptical over the award going to Beyonce.

    ​The star-studded 2020 BET Awards event, hosted by comedian Amanda Seales, was punctuated with references to the coronavirus pandemic and protests that have swept the country against systemic racism and police brutality after the death of black man George Floyd in police detention in Minnesota on 25 May.

    The ceremony featured archival video footage in a tribute to Black history.

     

    Votre message a été envoyé!
