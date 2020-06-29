Man Charged in Louisiana After Swimming in Bass Pro Shop Fish Tank - Video

A man has been charged with simple criminal damage to property after he took a dip in the 13,000-gallon fish aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop store in Bossier City, Louisiana.
The man, identified as 26-year-old Kevin Wise, posted a video of the incident on TikTok, adding that he has been given a citation as a result.
The "show" was captured on video by bystanders at the store and spread on social media, leaving netizens shocked.
WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON HERE:— Reporter Timmy Lane (@ReporterTimmy) June 26, 2020
A guy went for a swim in the Bass Pro Shop fish tank. He left behind his Coronavirus mask and his hat. This happened at the Louisiana Boardwalk located in Bossier City.#newsatitsbest pic.twitter.com/FA6bORB4oA
According to KSLA, Wise jumped into the giant fish tank in pursuit of more likes on TikTok. "I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank", he said. "I got way more than that and didn't want to be a liar."
However, his stunt has not been met with an enthusiastic response, as the Bass Pro Shop reported the incident to the police because they had to empty and refill the aquarium due to possible contamination.
