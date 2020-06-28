Register
18:40 GMT28 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling, which blocked President Trump's bid to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    Trump Tax Cuts Architect Says Nancy Pelosi Will Be Biden’s ‘Co-President’ if He Wins

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/20/1079742097_0:0:2234:1257_1200x675_80_0_0_d8932e7e8d1cd3d175c284aed9730158.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006281079742126-trump-tax-cuts-architect-says-nancy-pelosi-will-be-bidens-co-president-if-he-wins/

    On Thursday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden surged ahead of Donald Trump in battleground states crucial for a 2020 victory in 19 different polls by four pollsters, with the president’s flagging approval ratings thought to be connected to his handling of coronavirus and the protests that followed the death of George Floyd.

    A Biden victory in November would be a “scary proposition” for markets and the US economy as a whole, economist and long-time Trump ally Stephen Moore has suggested.

    “I think there’s another factor at play here…that has made the markets so jittery, and that is these poll numbers that are coming out with the presidential election showing Trump down by 8-10 points,” Moore said, speaking on John Catsimatidis’s radio talk show on Sunday.

    “That’s a sizable lead that Joe Biden has. The irony of course is Biden hasn’t even shown his face for the last couple of months. But there is a real concern that if Joe Biden were to win this election – and by the way I still think Trump is going to win, but if Biden were to win the election you’re voting not just for Joe Biden, but for a very left-wing economic agenda that would potentially do serious harm. Those are factors that make investors very nervous right now,” Moore added.

    According to the economist, Trump’s allies “have to make the case to the American people that this isn’t just about Donald Trump; it’s also about what you get if you vote against Donald Trump, and that’s a scary proposition.”

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 11, 2020
    © REUTERS / Bastiaan Slabbers
    Biden Beats Trump in Key Six Battleground States - Survey
    For one thing, Moore argued, House Speaker Nancy “Pelosi would be the co-president if Joe Biden were elected president,” meaning higher taxes, increases in spending and welfare, etc.

    Moore served an advisor to Trump on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and was selected to serve on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, but withdrew his name from consideration in 2019 amid “unrelenting attacks” against him by Democrats.

    His comments come amid the results of well over a dozen polls by multiple pollsters which showed Biden outpolling Trump in every battleground state, including Florida and North Carolina, and even challenging him in states like Arizona, Texas and Georgia, which traditionally favour Republicans.

    According to a Rasmussen Reports poll last week, Trump’s approval rating is 41.6 percent, down from a 53 percent average in January.

    Related:

    Group of Republicans, Who Claim Trump is a 'National Security Risk', Set to Endorse Biden - Report
    Biden Beats Trump in Key Six Battleground States - Survey
    HBO Host Maher Berates Bolton for not Backing Biden Despite Ex-Adviser’s Criticism of Trump in Book
    Trump’s Bashing of Biden Over Virus Death Toll-Related Remarks Rattles Online Crowd
    Joe Biden Attacks Trump Over ‘Outrageous’ Report Russia Paid Afghan Militants to Kill US Soldiers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse