Register
08:59 GMT27 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    John Bolton

    HBO Host Maher Berates Bolton for not Backing Biden Despite Ex-Adviser’s Criticism of Trump in Book

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / John Bolton
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/00/1078170050_0:0:2049:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_e7e672ab2132bf0ab18a35b40bd88435.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006271079734150-hbo-host-maher-berates-bolton-for-not-backing-biden-despite-ex-advisers-criticism-of-trump-in-book/

    In his memoir published on 23 June, John Bolton claimed that US President Donald Trump was manipulated and easily influenced by a number of foreign leaders, including those from China, Turkey, and North Korea.

    HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher has reproached John Bolton for refusing to support presumptive Democratic presidential Joe Biden in the 2020 election despite the former US national security adviser slamming President Trump in his recently released book.

    "Yet you won't vote for Biden; you say you won't vote for Trump but you won't vote for Biden", Maher said during an interview with Bolton on Friday.

    The host referred to the excerpts from the book where Bolton argued that he didn't approve of the president's "coddling" of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and described the Trump-related Ukraine scandal as a "drug deal”.

    "How could Biden be worse? What could the Democrat be that you think this list could be surpassed by?”, Maher added.

    After Bolton argued that the November election pick could be likened to "comparing apples to oranges", Maher responded by saying that "we only get two choices".

    According to the host, "we only have apples and oranges; there's only an apple and an orange on the ballot and you have to pick one and even if your vote doesn't count, your influence does".

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 4, 2020.

    Bolton then suggested that a possible Biden presidency would be "another four years" of former President Obama’s national security policy. At the same time, he warned of a "different set of risks" pertaining to a possible second term for Trump.

    "I wish there were a conservative Republican that I could vote for who had a chance of winning, but there's not. My situation is that I live in Maryland and that my vote doesn't mean much one way or the other. So I'm going to do the best I can to show philosophically that I remain committed to these national security values that I've had for a long time", Bolton said.

    The remarks come after his spokesperson reacted angrily to Bolton’s previous interview with The Daily Telegraph, where, according to the outlet, the ex-national security adviser said that he was intending to vote for Biden rather than Trump.

    "This statement is incorrect. The Ambassador never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden. He has consistently said in recent days he will be writing in the name of a conservative Republican. Let there be no doubt — he will not be voting for Trump or Biden", spokesperson Sarah Tinsley told the news outlet Axios on Monday.

    Bolton’s book titled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" was published on 23 June and focused on detailing Bolton’s days as national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. Trump lambasted the book as "a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad".

    Related:

    Bolton Claims Trump Probably Obstructed Justice by Trying to Intervene in Turkish Bank Probe
    Unfit and Uninformed: Ousted Adviser John Bolton Torches Trump in New Interview
    Laughing Matter: Bolton's Revelations on What Kim Jong-un Gets Out of Trump Polarize Twitter
    Mike Pompeo Fires Fresh Salvo at Bolton After He Reveals Plans Not to Vote Trump
    Tags:
    policy, security, elections, book, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, John Bolton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse