Minneapolis Protesters Remember Breonna Taylor, Highlight Police Brutality Against Black Women

As protesters across the nation have been mourning the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, demonstrators in the late 46-year-old’s city are calling for justice against the three officers linked to the raid on Taylor's home: Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove.
Taylor, an emergency medical technician, would have recently celebrated her 27th birthday.
As of now, Hankison has been formally fired from the LMPD, but has decided to appeal his firing to the Louisville Police Merit Board, according to a document obtained by CBS News on Friday.
Despite demonstrators' consistent demands for accountability from the LMPD, all three officers remain on administrative leave amid investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kentucky Attorney General's Office and the Kentucky State Police.
A substantial portion of those involved in the movement have urged others to recognize that Black Americans as a whole are impacted by police brutality in the US.
As a result, stories of various Black Americans have been amplified, such as that of TeTe Gulley, a 31-year-old transgender woman who was victim of homelessness at the time of her death in Portland, Oregon, on May 27, 2019.
Despite the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office first ruling that her death was suicide by hanging after she was found dangling from a tree in Rocky Butte Park, the inclusive nature of the US protests reignited calls for equal justice and led the Portland Police Department to reopen their investigation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)