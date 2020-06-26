US Justice Department Creates Task Force to Counter Anti-Government Extremists

"I am today directing the creation of a task force devoted to countering anti-government extremists", Barr said in the memorandum on Friday.
Barr went on to say that in recent weeks anti-government extremists have undermined peaceful protests and attacked police officers, government officials, destroyed public and private property and threatened innocent people.
According to the Attorney General, these extremists have a variety of ideologies but are united in their opposition to the constitutional values of the United States.
Barr added that the task force will be lead by US Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito and US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nealy Cox. The task force will include members of the US Attorney's Offices, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and other agencies across the country, Barr said.
On Thursday, William Barr's spokesperson Kerri Kupec said the FBI has more than 200 domestic terrorism investigations related to violent protests and riots. She added that more than 100 people have been arrested and charged under a number of federal laws, including inciting riots and destruction of federal property.
The death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on 25 May sparked protests against police brutality throughout the United States. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson, and looting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)