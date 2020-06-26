US Music Festival Billed as ‘COVID Herd Immunity Fest’ Changes Name After Backlash

The organizers behind a Wisconsin music festival called “COVID Herd Immunity Fest” changed the name after they received criticism on social media for their original choice.

The event, which is scheduled to take place from July 16 through July 18 at the Q&Z Expo Center in Ringle, Wisconsin, has been renamed the “July Mini Fest.” A total of 15 bands were scheduled to perform, though some artists have withdrawn from the event.

“People say they are sick of people telling them what to do and not do because of this Covid stuff. I work in a hospital, I see what Covid does when it goes bad. Have you ever seen someone on a ventilator? It’s terrifying,” one user commented on the Facebook post.

“Take the word of experts, and stay home. This is serious, think of your fellow human. Don’t go to this. Stay safe.”

Another user commented that the event was an “incredibly moronic idea.”

“The promoters, venue, and every band should be ashamed of themselves. This ‘festival’ proves none of you give a f**k about the fans' health and safety,” they added.

In a statement Wednesday on the Q&Z Expo Center Facebook page, the live music venue wrote: “For the record the venues land can accommodate up to 10,000 occupancy. This is an OUTDOOR EVENT for 3 Days.”

“We are only selling 20% of that so anyone has the choice and ability to social distance. The Festival is also not called ‘Herd Immunity’ and the name [is] no longer tied to any of our social media or promotion,” the statement added.

One band, called Nonpoint, announced in a Facebook video message on Wednesday they will no longer participate in the event due its original name.

Another band named Kaleido said in a Wednesday tweet that they would not be participating, because they do not “want to put our fans at risk in a county with rising infection rates."

Ringle is located in Marathon County, which has a “high” level of COVID-19 activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.