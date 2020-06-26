Trump: 'We Have a Little Work to Do' on COVID-19 as Cases Surge in States

Several US states including Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma have been experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 8,942 new positive COVID-19 cases, which surpassed the previous record set two days ago of 5,463 new daily cases. In addition, 39 COVID-19 related deaths in Florida were reported Friday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the immediate shutdown of bars Friday in response to the explosion of new cases. Similarly, Texas has been following suit, having reported almost 6,000 new cases on Thursday. In a statement Thursday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbot hit pause on the state's reopening plan.
More details to follow.
