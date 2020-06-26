Register
12:47 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech following a tour of Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, U.S., June 25, 2020

    Political Considerations? Trump Reveals Why Navy Picked Wisconsin Shipyard to Build New Warship

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107972/77/1079727705_0:60:3533:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_e37a2d77e06726c7e3f3eb0402c2e7d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006261079727919-political-considerations-trump-reveals-why-navy-picked-wisconsin-shipyard-to-build-new-warship/

    On Wednesday, a Marquette University poll showed presumptive Democratic hopeful Joe Biden coming out ahead of President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, by a margin of 49 percent to 41 percent.

    Speaking to workers of a Marinette shipyard in the battleground US state of Wisconsin on Thursday, President Donald Trump touted a federal contract worth up to $5.5 billion which was awarded to the shipyard to build a new US Navy Frigate FFG(X).

    “I hear the maneuverability is one of the big factors that you were chosen for the contract. The other is your location in Wisconsin, if you want to know the truth”, Trump said.

    He added that the “massive deal” would boost employment in the state by allowing the Fincantieri Marinette Marine company to keep “your 1,500 full-time employees” on staff and hire another 1,000 people “all across the shipyards in Wisconsin”.

    POTUS also argued that “an estimated 15,000 additional new jobs will be created through the Wisconsin supply chain” thanks to the hefty contract, in what was followed his changing the figure to 9,000 new jobs without elaborating. The Navy and the White House have not commented on the matter yet.

    The whistleblowing website Intercept noted in this regard that Fincantieri Marinette Marine was picked over its rivals in Alabama, Mississippi, and Maine, “three states that are far less important in the electoral college”.

    Navy officials announced their frigate award-related decision in April, declining to say why Marinette Marine won and singling out a weeks-long period during which a losing bidder is allowed to contest the move.

    The Intercept, in turn, recalled that the firms did not contest the decision during the 30-day period after the bid was accepted, which is when bidders “normally” file a protest with the Government Accountability Office’s Procurement Law Division.

    “But there is nothing normal about the commander-in-chief publicly admitting that the government contracting process was corrupted by political considerations”, the website added, in an apparent nod to Trump.

    POTUS’ visit to Wisconsin came after opinion polls had him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in the state. A Marquette University poll released on Wednesday showed that Biden is leading with 49 percent of the vote against the US president’s 41 percent.

    During the 2016 presidential election, Trump trailed Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton in almost every poll conducted in Wisconsin at the time before winning the state by fewer than 23,000 votes.

    Related:

    How Biden's Competitive Edge Over Trump in 13 Key Swing States May Play Out in November Election
    Biden Says Trump Dividing US, Claims Some Americans ‘Just Not Very Good People’
    CNN Mocks Trump Camp for Demand it Withdraw Poll Showing Biden Leads President in 2020 Race
    Tags:
    frigate, elections, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Wisconsin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse