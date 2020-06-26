Register
11:40 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Chinese and U.S. national flags are seen before the start of a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

    FBI Claims Chinese Diplomats Recruiting US Scientists in Bid to Get Hands on Research and Technology

    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/32/1079513261_0:403:2888:2027_1200x675_80_0_0_46a185b6705183fb802d4e2f72576a40.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006261079727464-fbi-claims-chinese-diplomats-recruiting-us-scientists-in-bid-to-get-hands-on-research-and/

    The bureau has been investigating Beijing's alleged activities for quite some time and last year filed an affidavit in a federal court. The claims come in line with Washington's rhetoric of accusing China of economic and industrial espionage on unprecedented scales.

    The FBI believes that the Chinese ambassador to the US and a diplomat in New York are working on recruiting American scientists to transfer to Chinese institutions and universities bringing along their knowledge of research and technology conducted in the US, a heavily redacted affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast says.

    While the names of the two in the document are redacted, Cui Tiankai has been Chinese ambassador to the country since 2013. The bureau cites an anonymous individual as the source of the information, which was collaborated by the FBI's own investigation into China's alleged recruiting efforts.

    China's Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai, speaks during a signing ceremony with President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to sign phase one of a US China trade agreement, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Steve Helber
    China's Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai, speaks during a signing ceremony with President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to sign "phase one" of a US China trade agreement, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington

    The source told the FBI the two diplomats would be present at a science summit in Boston, where they will be recruiting new scientists. The ambassador and the diplomat were not the only recruiters at that event, according to the bureau. The FBI says that a naturalised American scientist, who delivered the summit's opening remarks, has also been trying for years to convince his colleagues working in the field of molecular genetics and stem cell research to transfer to Chinese institutions.

    "[The scientists] knowingly and wilfully working in the United States on behalf of government-controlled and government-directed entities […] for the purpose of recruiting high-level molecular geneticists and stem cell researchers to work at state-controlled universities and laboratories in [China], and for the purpose of acquiring and transferring […] cutting-edge molecular genetics and stem-cell research and technology", the affidavit said.

    The scientist, whose name was also redacted in the document, is currently suspected of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China, but has not been officially accused yet.

    The Ceenhinese Embassy in the US vehemently denied allegations that its diplomats were participating in what the US sees as economic espionage, calling the accusations a "malicious fabrication".

    US Row With China Over Intellectual Property

    Washington has long been accusing China of stealing trade secrets and intellectual property from American companies via espionage and hacking, despite Beijing strongly denying these allegations. In a recent interview, FBI Director Christopher Wray shared that the bureau is running some 2,000 active investigations at the moment related to the Chinese government, allegedly trying to "steal American innovation and confidential information".

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2020 / Greg WOOD
    ‘What a Busy Day!’: Four US Surveillance Planes Spotted Over South China Sea Wednesday

    The US has specifically been fighting China's Thousand Talents Programme, designed to attract scientists from around the world to the Asian country. Back in 2018, the Department of Justice accused some 54 US scientists over not disclosing their ties with foreign governments, in most of the cases – with China.

    Related:

    ‘What a Busy Day!’: Four US Surveillance Planes Spotted Over South China Sea Wednesday
    Should China be Afraid of US Financial Sanctions?
    China Scientists Tout New Drug as Able to Potentially Stop COVID-19 Pandemic 'Without Vaccine'
    Scientist Faces Charges for Hiding China Funding When Accepting US Grants
    ‘Significant Breakthrough’: Australian Scientists Succeeded in Recreating Coronavirus Outside China
    Tags:
    FBI Investigation, FBI, espionage, economic espionage, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse