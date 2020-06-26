Warner Bros. Pictures Postpones 'Tenet' Release to August Amid Pandemic

On Thursday, movie giants Warner Bros. again delayed the release of the film due to the increasing severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. This time 'Tenet' is re-scheduled to debut on Wednesday, 12 August.
“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” Warner Bros. company said in a statement. “In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”
'Tenet' is an upcoming spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, with John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh starring.
As of 25 June, the US remains the nation hardest hit by COVID-19 in the world, with nearly 2,375,000 novel coronavirus cases and around 122,000 fatalities related to the disease, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.
All comments
Show new comments (0)