Democrats' Police Reform Bill Gets Enough Votes to Pass in House of Representatives

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act proposed by US Democrats has obtained enough votes to pass in the House of Representatives.
The Democrats' bill would ban the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants, mandate body cameras, restrict the use of lethal force and set up independent structures to investigate allegations of police brutality while also establishing a national database for identifying all officers recorded as having used excessive force.
On Wednesday, US Senate Republicans failed to secure the 60 votes needed to advance their version of a police reform bill. The Justice Act would strengthen police training methods and tactics, particularly those concerning issues of de-escalation of force and the duty to intervene, as well as take concrete steps to end the practice of chokeholds without banning them outright.
The main difference between the two versions is that the Democrats' bill strips police officers of qualified immunity, thereby allowing victims of misconduct to sue them.
Both bills would also make lynching a federal hate crime.
