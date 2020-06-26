Register
02:04 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, take part in a vigil and walkout action at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in a protest against racial inequality in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    Back to All Lives Matter? People of Colour No Longer Exempt From Wearing Masks in Oregon County

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/41/1079604164_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a7b5107d012083ae5c8e968ed02a8f05.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006261079721077-back-to-all-lives-matter-people-of-colour-no-longer-exempt-from-wearing-masks-in-oregon-county/

    The exemption from the general rule introduced to ensure the safety of all residents came as an apparent concession in the wake of the ongoing George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests, which have been rocking the entire US since the end of May.

    Lincoln County of Oregon has rolled back an exemption it made to the rules for wearing protective masks for people of colour, once again requiring them to wear one outside and indoors in public places – something that was originally introduced as a measure to prevent new COVID-19 infections.

    The exemption was introduced back on 17 June by the local health authorities as an attempt to "protect" people of colour, who could allegedly face discrimination when wearing face covers, despite the fact that the pandemic in the US still continues. The official statement by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners made no secret as to why this exception was being made only now after they had required masks to be worn by anyone leaving their home for the previous two months – it came in response to the countrywide George Floyd protests.

    "We included the last protection for those within our communities of colour who historically, and often personally, found themselves the victims of harassment and violence. After last month’s protests, the national attention given to issues of racism, police tactics and inequity, we felt this last exception would be embraced and understood as a small effort to start addressing the realities some of our neighbours deal with on a daily basis", the statement read.

    But what was introduced as a measure to prevent racial attacks on minorities ended up being their catalyst – the county faced a storm of what it called "unprecedented […] horrifically racist commentary". The County Board of Commissioners admitted that the very policy "meant to protect" people of colour actually made them a target for "further discrimination and harassment", forcing some black communities themselves to ask for the previous policy to be restored.

    The board condemned the people of the predominantly (90%) white country for creating a "ripple of fear throughout [local] communities of colour" and called on them to give up their concerns for their own rights and instead think about the lives of people from racial minority groups.

    "We would encourage you to think less about the possibility of your rights being violated and think instead of the heightened feelings of risk that people of colour in your neighbourhoods daily endure", Lincoln County Board of Commissioners said in the statement.

    Health vs Discrimination Issues?

    The initial directive prescribing anyone, with the exception of those with specific medical conditions and children, to wear masks was introduced to hinder the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the US. Yet, taking into account not only health but also discrimination and racism factors is something that localities need to consider when making decisions about public health, Dr. Meena Bose, a political science professor and director of the Kalikow Centre for the Study of the American Presidency at Hofstra University, believes.

    "In this case, the county and state have now decided that the medical considerations are the primary reason for wearing face coverings in indoor public settings, with attentiveness to ensuring the directive does not present problems of discrimination or racism for residents", Bose adds.

    However, not all people find such an approach to be the correct one in a pandemic situation and even question its honesty. Thomas Lifson, editor and publisher of the American Thinker, suggests that the decision to exempt people of colour from wearing masks was introduced by "guilt-ridden government officials" under pressure from the "mob" of protesters in the community, thus "violating previously sacred principles".

    "The Constitution and basic concepts of justice are out the window, and we face a grim new normal in which "getting whitey" becomes acceptable behaviour from governments", Lifson argues.

     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Videos: US Police Pepper Spray Protesters by White House Trying to Pull Down Andrew Jackson Statue
    Anti-Soros Sentiment Growing on Social Media Over Racially Charged US Protests
    Iran Slams Europe’s ‘Double Standards’ Over US’s ‘Brutal Suppression of Peaceful Protests’
    ‘I’ll Teach My Grandkids to Hate You’: US MAGA Supporter Berates BLM Protesters - Videos
    Seattle Protest Leader Says No Plans to Secede From US But Resistance Will Continue
    Tags:
    racism, coronavirus, COVID-19, US, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Military vehicles in Volgograd during the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II
    Cities Across Russia Celebrate 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse