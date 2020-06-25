Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits China's Xinjiang-Xizang - USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 has struck the Chinese border region of Xinjiang-Xizang, the US Geological Survey said on late Thursday.
Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Xinjiang-Xizang border region Jun-25 21:05 UTC, updates https://t.co/jFgK3WSVrJ— USGSted (@USGSted) June 25, 2020
There is no further information so far concerning possible casualties or damage as a result of the quake.
Earthquakes starting with a 6.0 magnitude are considered "strong", according to the Richter magnitude scale, and can cause moderate to strong damage to poor structures.
