Trump: 'Crazy' Democrats Harder to Deal With Than China, North Korea

The president also called Democratic lawmakers "far more unreasonable" than China or North Korea.
"The toughest nation to deal with are the Democrats in the USA," Trump said. "The Democrats in the USA are much tougher to deal with than any of these people that we deal with. They're far more unreasonable and actually, they're a little crazy."
Throughout his presidency, Trump has had a beleaguered relationship with Democrats, with the president often referring to left-slanting media as "fake news."
