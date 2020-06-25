FBI Has Over 200 Domestic Terrorism Probes Related to Violent Protests

"The FBI has 200-plus open domestic terrorism investigations related to violent protests and anti-riot laws", Kupec said via Twitter.
⏹ 100+ arrests and charged cases under a # of fed laws, including inciting riots and destruction of federal property.— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 25, 2020
⏹ The @FBI has 200+ open domestic terrorism investigations related to violent protests and anti-riot laws.
Kupec noted that more than 100 people have been arrested and charged under a number of federal laws, including inciting riots and destruction of federal property.
Individuals who destroy federal monuments and property should be prepared for the Justice Department to aggressively prosecute them, Kupec added.
The death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on 25 May sparked protests against police brutality throughout the United States. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson, and looting.
