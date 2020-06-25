Charlize Theron Says Steven Seagal Is 'Incredibly Overweight', 'Can Barely Fight'

Charlize Theron has lashed out at Steven Seagal, 68, criticising his weight, fighting skills, and approach to women.
"At night I’ll go online to watch fighters or watch people fight and you always come across that odd Seagal video of him 'fighting' in Japan, but he really isn't", she said on Howard Stern's radio show on Monday. "He's just incredibly overweight and pushing people. He's overweight and can barely fight … look it up, it's ridiculous. He's shoving people by the face. It's a whole setup".
Theron said she could talk badly of Seagal because he is "not very nice to women", though she did not elaborate.
"I have no problem talking sh*t about him because he's not very nice to women so f*ck you!", the actress said.
In the wake of the MeToo movement, multiple women have accused Seagal of sexual misconduct and assault since 2017, including actress Regina Simons, who said the actor raped her at his home in Beverly Hills. Former model Faviola Dadis said Seagal groped her during a 2002 audition when she was only 17, but he never faced charges on the allegations.
Several other women who have worked with Seagal have also claimed he treated them inappropriately.
