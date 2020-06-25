Register
18:52 GMT25 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Aunt Jemima - America's Best-Loved Pancakes, 1951

    Black Shall Not Pass? African-Americans Vanish From Brand Images, but Flood Media Covers

    Wikimedia Commons/Ladies' Home Journal 1951
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/19/1079711964_0:0:1623:914_1200x675_80_0_0_6ee7e5586dff24ca362f48aa1c464fb7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006251079720105-black-shall-not-pass-african-americans-vanish-from-brand-images-but-flood-media-covers/

    This month’s mass corporate reckoning has led to quite a few changes in well-established brand imagery, but critics say that although the moves are hardly unexpected, they are not sufficient to tackle racial injustice.

    June 2020 will go down in history not merely as the month that ushered in the easing of the nearly three-month global coronavirus lockdowns, but a time that saw American industries ditch decades-long promo logos that have been linked to racial injustice and slavery, or simply hinted at it.

    To name just a few examples, history’s broom has over the past few weeks dealt with symbols deemed as racist such as the Aunt Jemima pancake mix brand, or imagery connected with such iconic products as Uncle Ben’s rice, Mrs Butterworth’s syrup, and Cream of Wheat porridge. As part of the all-encompassing corporate reckoning that experts say has long and inevitably been looming, the said imagery is currently being reviewed and changed, according to the companies that own the brands.

    “Better late than never, but these images have caused a lot of damage for a long period of time, and that should not be forgotten”, said Todd Boyd, professor of race and pop culture at the University of Southern California, about the pervasive brooming triggered by the death of an African-American man at the hands of Minneapolis police late last month.

    The subsequent nationwide protests and resulting waves ultimately reached American businesses, with some, mostly White, customers wondering what breakfast food has to do with any of this. The proponents of the rebranding believe that “everything” does, as the US media put it.

    Happy ‘Mammy’

    The images on the packaging of Uncle Ben’s, Aunt Jemima, Cream of Wheat, and Mrs Butterworth’s are all believed to be variations of a Black cook or “mammy” - a racially charged theme corresponding to the power dynamic during the Civil War, of the slave-trading antebellum South and the Jim Crow segregation that replaced it. This was when Black slaves worked for White owners and were forced to remain in their segregated places, while the White ruling class assumed they were content with this.

    Along with “mammy” Jemima, among other examples are the image of the cook Rastus on Cream of Wheat packages, with the name Rastus having been used as a disparaging term for African-Americans since the late 19th century.

    “When you open that box in the morning, you see this happy mammy face”, said Rita Roberts, professor of history and Africana studies at Scripps College in Claremont, California, as cited by USA Today. “No matter if you put pearls on her, it’s still a happy Black woman content where she is. Even if I’m a really poor White person, it tells me how superior I am to that…" she went on.

    'Brooming' Packages Doesn't Suffice 

    Regardless of the moves and the reasons for them, according to Nsenga Burton, professor of film and media studies at Emory University, it’s all nothing more than a “superficial fix”. “It needs to happen”, she said, going on to call on companies to do something more meaningful than just re-branding, such as investing in education and programmes for Black Americans.

    Likewise, Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner believes the time is right for change in both media and fashion, calling for more active steps in combating racial bias. “I want to see brands, publications, everyone in the industry commit to a long, sustainable change”, Peoples Wagner said on a recent episode of the Digiday Podcast. As many fashion brands were quick to align themselves with the BLM protesters, it appears not everyone is buying it: "plain and simple, I don't think there is the intention behind it to make long-lasting, sustainable change", Wagner said in an email to CNN.

    "Everyone can hop onto the BLM movement right now on social media, but what are you doing in your home, in your corporate office, with your connections, with the power you have?"

    Similar reactions came in on social media as well, with netizens, including African-Americans, suggesting that the removal of "fictional images" from packages would hardly result in any positive change. "We did it, y’all. Damn. Is this what freedom feels like?" one queried, with others reacting similarly:

    "I’m so glad removing aunt Jemima instead of repealing victimless crime laws is helping", another wrote sarcastically.

    Floyd’s death triggered some changes not only in retail and marketing, but in mass media, with Vogue, for instance, now increasingly welcoming black models on its cover.

    Vogue's Response

    For instance, in a memo obtained by Page Six in early June, the iconic fashion magazine’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, wrote that the publication hasn’t done enough to “elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators”, and that she takes full responsibility for images the magazine has published that were “hurtful and intolerant”. Like the responses from so many other major brands, Wintour wrote that Vogue will do better, stressing that she is “listening”.

    Around the same time, Oslo-based student Salma Noor posted her own version of a Vogue cover, featuring a caption that read “Being black is not a crime” in support of Black Lives Matter, and has since inspired a whole viral challenge on social media - the #VogueChallenge, with people, including those of colour, tweeting their alternatives for the magazine's cover.

    Vogue has on multiple occasions been implicated in racial injustice cases: for instance, many online remembered a photo shoot by Vogue’s former Creative Director Grace Coddington - in her kitchen, there was a sugar bowl shaped like a black maid.

    Kneeling Gesture

    Meanwhile, sportswear giant Nike, which has earlier been accused of exploiting child labour in its factories in developing countries, is considered to be one of the most active companies in battling racism. For instance, back in 2018, US quarterback Colin Kaepernick became the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary campaign “Just Do It”. It was he who started the kneeling trend, originally to oppose police brutality in the country - a gesture that was copied by protesters, including police and politicians during the nationwide George Floyd rallies in the first half of June.

    Related:

    Users Divided as Eskimo Ice Cream Facing Name Change to Stop Racism 'Present in Every Finn's Fridge'
    Is Chess Racist? Twitter Users Beg Mainstream Media to Stop “Mocking” Racism
    Espionage or Racism? Asian American Charged With Trade Secrets Theft
    Tags:
    nation, George Floyd, racism, kneeling
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Military vehicles in Volgograd during the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II
    Cities Across Russia Celebrate 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse