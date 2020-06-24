US Attorney General Barr to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee on 28 July, Spokeswoman Says

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman stated on 20 June that he was resigning after a standoff with Attorney General William Barr.

US Attorney General William Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on 28 July, according to a Justice Department spokeswoman.

The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th. — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 24, 2020

​The statement follows the weekend firing by President Donald Trump of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, who was leading investigations into high profile current and former Trump associates, including Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Barr initially asked for Berman’s resignation and when Berman refused, Trump stepped in and dismissed him on Saturday.

On 20 June, Berman confirmed that he was resigning, as Barr had decided "to respect the normal operation law" and have Deputy US Attorney Audrey Strauss become acting US attorney.

Berman’s office was involved in the prosecution of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer who pleaded guilty in November 2018 to charges of lying to Congress, and an ongoing investigation of Rudy Giuliani, the US president’s current lawyer. Giuliani was the attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983 until 1989.

Democrats frequently accuse Barr of acting on behalf of the president instead of serving in a non-partisan capacity as the nation’s top law-enforcement official.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW