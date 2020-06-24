Hillary Clinton Admits She is 'Trying to Do Everything' She Can to 'Send' Trump Back to Golf Course

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is definitely not a fan of US President Donald Trump, who defeated her in the 2016 presidential election. Unsurprisingly, she has already publicly backed Joe Biden as the presumptive presidential candidate for the Democratic Party.

2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she is doing “everything” she can to not let Donald Trump stay in the White House for another four years, according to her comments to comedian Amy Schumer during their Zoom conversation for Variety.

“I’m spending most of my time trying to do everything I can to retire him, and to send him back to the golf course full-time”, the former first lady argued, hinting at the US president’s love for the sport.

Netizens, however, joked that this probably won’t happen very easily.

So re-elect him? — Grilled cheese sandwich (@GrilledChees420) June 24, 2020

She can in four more years. — Preston (@PrestonPatriot) June 24, 2020

He probably will...in 2025 — Someone Had to Say It (@MomAgnstSafeSpc) June 23, 2020

Her day is coming soon. — ChadGourley #21 (@ChadGourley79) June 24, 2020

During the interview, Clinton also shared with Schumer her impressions following Donald Trump’s “surprise” victory in November 2016. According to the former secretary of state, learning of the election results was really “an emotional gut punch”.

“I didn’t think I was going to lose”, she said during the interview. “But I felt a sense of real responsibility, like how did this happen? Of course, I was really worried about Trump. But he’s been worse than I even feared he would be, and as I tried to warn people he would be”.

By the end of October 2016, Hillary Clinton was leading over Donald Trump in national polls by 14 percent. Four months before the next vote in November 2020, Donald Trump is currently trailing Joe Biden by 12 points, according to a recent Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll. Hillary Clinton has so far publicly endorsed Joe Biden as the presumptive presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. However, Biden’s candidacy is yet to be confirmed at the Democratic National Convention in August.