Register
18:05 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    All Statues Toppled, Now It's Senators’ Turn? Wisconsin Protesters Beat Up Dem Lawmaker Over Photo

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107969/30/1079693069_0:171:3124:1929_1200x675_80_0_0_702317a8a652c63b45766f81b9e52528.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006241079710048-all-statues-toppled-now-its-senators-turn-wisconsin-protesters-beat-up-dem-lawmaker-over-photo/

    The demonstrations against the arrest of a black man by police in Madison come in the wake of the so-called George Floyd protests, which have been rocking the US for over three weeks now. The rallies have on many occasions turned violent, with participants often vandalising businesses and statues.

    Democratic State Senator Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee was taken to hospital after he was assaulted and hit several times in Madison, Wisconsin, which he visited in order to be present for local protests. The demonstrators condemned the arrest of African-American man Devonere Johnson on charges of disorderly conduct while he was armed and resisting arrest.

    The senator is not aware why he was assaulted, saying that one minute he was taking a picture, the next he was receiving blows.

    "I don't know what happened [...] all I did was stop and take a picture [...] and the next thing I'm getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head", Carpenter said.

    In a Twitter post, the senator later elaborated that he was attacked by a group of between 8 and 10 people, who emerged from a protesting crowd. They punched him in the head, neck, and ribs, and left him with a possible concussion and a black left eye.

    However, he was not the only one who suffered that night. The demonstrators also toppled two statues in the city. The toppling of statues of personalities somehow related to slavery or perceived racism became a nationwide trend amid the George Floyd protests in the US, but the "victims" of the Madison protesters were in no way related to either.

    Seattle Police Department East Precinct amid protests against police brutality in June 2020
    © Sputnik /
    Seattle Protest Leader Says No Plans to Secede From US But Resistance Will Continue

    The demonstrations in Madison were sparked after Devonere Johnson was detained by police after being filmed walking in and out of a restaurant while armed with a baseball bat and speaking into a megaphone. Johnson attempted to flee from the police officers, but was ultimately tackled and arrested.

    Related:

    Seattle Protest Leader Says No Plans to Secede From US But Resistance Will Continue
    Trump Criticizes US Media For Ignoring COVID-19 Issue When Covering Protests
    Videos: US Police Pepper Spray Protesters by White House Trying to Pull Down Andrew Jackson Statue
    ‘I’ll Teach My Grandkids to Hate You’: US MAGA Supporter Berates BLM Protesters - Videos
    Anti-Soros Sentiment Growing on Social Media Over Racially Charged US Protests
    Tags:
    US Senator, mass protests, protests, Black Lives Matter, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Historic Shots of 1945 Victory Parade in Moscow
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse