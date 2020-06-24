New York City Marathon Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite the falling number of coronavirus infections, officials of New York City and New York Road Runners (NYRR) - the event organiser - have decided to cancel the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon.
"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first", said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021".
The organisers are planning to contact people registered for the marathon by 15 July to discuss details, including possible refunds of entry fees or reregistration for future runs in 2021, 2022, or 2023.
The next marathon is set to take place on 7 November 2021.
The New York Marathon, which was launched in 1970, has become the world's largest marathon, with more than 53,600 people finishing it last year.
