US Cop Involved in Shooting Death of Breonna Taylor Terminated From Police Force

Brett Hankison, one of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s case, has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD).

According to the termination letter issued by the LMPD, Hankison "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" and "used deadly force by blindly firing 10 rounds into Breonna Taylor's apartment without supporting facts that [his] deadly force was directed at a person against whom posed an immediate threat of danger or serious injury to yourself or others."

​Taylor, an 26-year-old Black emergency room technician was fatally shot on March 13 by three LMPD officers after they executed a no-knock search warrant and entered her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky.

The officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, were investigating two men they believed were selling drugs out of a house near Taylor's home. A judge had also provided a warrant allowing the police to search Taylor's residence because police believed that one of the men involved in the drug selling may have used Taylor's apartment to receive packages, the New York Times reported.

No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment.

​The officers entered the apartment without knocking or identifying themselves as police force members. Gunfire was exchanged between the officers and Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who thought the plainclothes officers were intruders. The LMPD officers fired a total of 20 rounds and shot Taylor eight times.

Following nationwide protests against police brutality in recent weeks following the police killing of Black man George Floyd on May 25, protesters have also called for charges against the police officers involved in Taylor's death.

In a June 19 letter to Hankison, Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder wrote: "I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion."

Walker was also charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following the incident. However, the charge against him was dropped last month.