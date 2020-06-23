Battle of Wits: Trump Reportedly Mulls Challenging Biden to a Cognitive Test

With the presidential election in the United States looming on the horizon, US President Donald Trump has delivered a fresh verbal barb against his likely Democratic rival Joe Biden.
According to the Washington Post, during a Cabinet Room meeting this month that was "intended as a general update" on Trump’s reelection campaign, the US president mentioned a cognitive screening test he underwent as part of his physical in 2018.
Then, Trump allegedly said that he thought Biden would never be able to pass said test, and even "suggested challenging" the latter to take it, the newspaper claims citing "people familiar with Trump’s comments, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share private details".
While Trump has repeatedly described Biden as "Sleepy Joe", The Hill also noted that during an interview with a Boston radio station last month, the president said that Biden is "not as smart as [Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)], and he’s not as quick".
News of Trump's alleged idea regarding Biden and a cognitive test elicited a rather amused reaction from a number of social media users, many of whom expressed their desire to see it happen.
Why don’t we do this on television. Biden and trump in a room with a test proctor. Give them each the 100 pool questions for the citizenship test and make them do it on tv. That way Donny boy can’t cheat— bryan (@bryan_thomas3) June 23, 2020
The Ramp competition 😂 pic.twitter.com/y9seLAVc9L— @Protege (@protehe) June 23, 2020
Take everything he is offering, call his bluff #JoeBiden— John Jay (@JohnJay52834397) June 23, 2020
Bet! Let's do it. Since Trump is the current president, he goes first. ;)— curious_cat (@laughing_cat22) June 23, 2020
And at least one netizen wondered aloud what would happen if both candidates were to "lose".
what happens if they both lose? can we just replace both of them on the ticket in november?— Tana MAOgeau ☭ 🚩🇬🇹 (@StealYoRedBull) June 23, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)