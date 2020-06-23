'Whoever His Dad is' Remark About Barron Trump Gets Slammed by White House

Melania Trump’s office slammed “inappropriate and insensitive” comments about Barron Trump after Food Network host John Henson referred to the US president’s teenage son in a tweet.
“I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is”, the stand-up comic wrote on Sunday amid the Father’s Day celebrations.
I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is.— John Henson (@John_Henson) June 21, 2020
But the East Wing did not find the joke funny.
“Sadly, we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the president’s son”, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to Daily Caller.
"As with every other administration, a minor child should be off-limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media”, the official added.
Barron Trump is the youngest son of Donald Trump and just turned 14 on 20 March.
Previously, his mother Melania Trump came to Barron’s defence after it emerged that Pamela Karlan, a professor of Law at Stanford, referred to the president's son during impeachment testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in December.
"The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron”, Karlan said at that time.
A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019
Shortly after that, Melania Trump tweeted that the law professor “should be ashamed” of her “very angry and obviously biased public pandering and using a child to do it”. Karlan has since apologized for her comments.
