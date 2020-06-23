Hundreds of ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Police Supporters Rally in New York State - Photo

The demonstrators were holding signs on that read, “We support our police,” “Back the blue” and “Don’t stop the cops.”
Blue Lives Matter supporters have said the movement was created to help law enforcement officers in a critical time of need.
Port Jefferson Station, NY- Hundreds gathered at the corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway this afternoon to show support for police officers. pic.twitter.com/TZwAFAFJrj— Stringer News (@Stringernews) June 22, 2020
Blue Lives Matter emerged in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, which together with Antifa and other far-left groups have organized the protests against police brutality and demanded defunding the police forces and implementing significant policing reforms in the United States.
Monday rally for supporting police in port Jefferson station. Peaceful ignored by media! pic.twitter.com/uUcRmYyXZ5— Richard A Kunz (@RichardAKunz1) June 22, 2020
The protests erupted a video was posted online of the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police as well as civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.
