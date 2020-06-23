Trump Says Any Bid to Form Autonomous Zone in US Capital to be Met with 'Serious Force'

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" Trump said via Twitter.
Trump's comments come after protesters in Washington late Monday spray-painted "Black House Autonomous Zone" on the columns of the historic St. John's Church near the White House.
Video from the scene showed that protesters also tried to remove a statue of Andrew Jackson in the area.
Trump earlier on Tuesday warned that any person vandalizing or destroying any monument or statue could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years after he authorized federal arrests under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act.
