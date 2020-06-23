Trump Tweets China Trade Deal Is 'Fully Intact' After Reports of it Being 'Over'

The trade agreement has been hampered by economic challenges due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China, with US President Donald Trump putting the blame for the rapid spread of the disease on Beijing.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on late Monday to say that the trade agreement between Wahington and Beijing is "fully intact".

The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Earlier in the day, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said "it's over", when asked about the China trade deal, accusing Beijing of sending "hundreds of thousands of people" to the United States to "spread the virus".

"It's over", Navarro told Fox News on Monday. "Here's the turning point. They came here on 15 January to sign that trade deal, and that was a full two months after they knew the virus was out and about. I think that everybody here inside the perimetre and around this country now understands that China lied, and Americans died", Navarro said.

He later clarified that the phrase "it's over" referred to "the lack of trust" between the two nations, while Phase One remains in place.

"My comments have been taken wildly out of context", Navarro said in a statement. "They had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place".

In mid-January, the United States and China struck the Phase One trade agreement. Beijing agreed to increase purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years. For its part, the United States agreed to trim some tariffs but maintain them on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports.

President Trump said earlier that although the deal is just starting to be implemented, it now means "less" to him than it did before. "It was very exciting, one of the biggest deals ever made. But once the virus came in, I said, 'How did they let that happen?'", the president said.