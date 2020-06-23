US Government Restricts Work Permits for Illegal Aliens Seeking Asylum

"The rule defines new bars and denials for employment authorization, such as for certain criminal behavior; extends the wait time before an asylum applicant can apply for employment authorization from 150 days to 365 calendar days; limits the employment authorization validity period to a maximum of two years; and automatically terminates employment authorization when an applicant’s asylum denial is administratively final", a USCIS press release said on Monday.
Today, we announced a final rule to deter aliens from illegally entering the U.S. & filing frivolous, non-meritorious or fraudulent asylum applications to obtain employment authorization. This rule becomes effective on Aug. 25. Read more: https://t.co/0EJKc9MewI— USCIS (@USCIS) June 22, 2020
The rule, to be formally published in the Federal Register on Friday, takes effect 25 August and does not alter asylum eligibility criteria, the release said.
In March, the national government announced it would block all asylum seekers from entering the United States, citing the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The new regulations mark the latest in a series of Trump administration moves to halt waves of Central American migrants who cross the southwestern US border.
Earlier efforts to halt the influx, included a 'Zero-Tolerance' initiative, a "Remain-in-Mexico" rule that sent Central American asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait for their asylum applications to be heard in US court and a ban on asylum seekers who crossed through a third country to reach the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)