Videos: US Police Pepper Spray Protesters by White House Trying to Pull Down Andrew Jackson Statue

Police have arrested two people involved in the protests, according to the Washington Times.
Many protesters had to seek medical assistance for coughing and burning eyes.
The statue depicts the general who commanded US forces during the Battle of New Orleans in 1815. Jackson was also US president between 1829 and 1837.
The general was also a slaveowner and commanded US forces against the Seminole Nation, a Native American tribe based in Florida. He was also behind the deportation of five Native American tribes in the Trail of Tears, the forced relocations of about 60,000 Native Americans in the US from their homes in the southeastern US to areas west of the Mississippi River.
— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 23, 2020
— Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) June 23, 2020
— Biden's🦵H🅰️iry🦵Third🦵Leg 🏴🚩 (@BernieToVest) June 22, 2020
— Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 22, 2020
— Advisory Circular DC (@SkyCirclesDC) June 23, 2020
— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 23, 2020
On Friday, DC protesters toppled down the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike after wrapping it in chains. The statue was then set on fire as protesters encircled it and chanted: "No justice, no peace, no racist police."
Trump called the protesters a "disgrace" and called on them to be arrested.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020
— Council of DC (@councilofdc) June 20, 2020
Nationwide protests across the US have been taking place since late May following the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Multiple attacks by US police against peaceful demonstrators have occurred in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing. Police have driven vans into throngs of protesters, pepper-sprayed them and also arrested thousands.
Hundreds of lawful protesters congregated in Lafayette Park in front of the White House on June 1 were violently dispersed by police using chemical irritants, rubber bullets and sound cannons so that US President Donald Trump could walk to the St. John’s Episcopal Church across the street from the White House to take pictures in front of the historic building with a Bible.
All comments
Show new comments (0)