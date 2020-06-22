White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds Briefing - Video

A live broadcast from a press briefing by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Last week, US President Donald Trump removed Manhattan Federal Attorney Geoffrey Berman, whose office is investigating Trump’s personal lawyer over allegations of breaching foreign lobbying laws and prosecuted Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for election finance fraud and for lying to a Senate Committee.
As far as external issues are concerned, in the latest move to oust Venezuelan Presiden, Nicolas Maduro, Washingon has reportedly decided to blacklist 50 tankers in order to prevent them from cooperating with the Latin American country.
At the same time, last week, the US imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma Assad among 39 new Syria designations that fall under the Caesar Act.
US President Donald Trump signed Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act at the end of 2019. This law took effect on June 1 and includes sanctions affecting almost all areas of the Syrian economy.
