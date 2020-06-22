Campaign Manager Draws Ivanka Trump's & Jared Kushner's Ire Over Tulsa Rally Turnout, Media Claims

While Trump campaign officials reportedly predicted that over a million people had registered to attend the rally in Tulsa, it appears that only a fraction of that number turned up for the event.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both senior members of the Trump administration, are not particularly pleased with campaign manager Brad Parscale after the turnout at a recent rally in Tulsa turned out to be way less than he predicted, CNN reports.

According to the media outlet, while campaign officials previously told them that "more than 1 million people had registered to attend", with Parscale himself mentioning a similar figure on social media a week ago, the Tulsa Fire Department has revealed that "just fewer than 6,200 people" turned up at the event.

"Jared and Ivanka are pissed at Brad over promising on crowd size," an unnamed Trump campaign source reportedly said.

One person "involved with the reelection" also alleged that Trump's friends and donors "have been fuming" in the aftermath of the rally in question, while yet another campaign adviser said that "Parscale is facing a 'decline of confidence' from Trump's inner circle", as the CNN put it.

The media outlet points out, however, that a spokesperson for Kushner described them allegedly being upset at Parscale as "false", while the campaign manager himself declined to comment on the story.

Meanwhile, Parscale has presented his own take at what happened to the rally's turnout, in a series of tweets.

Radical protestors, fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage, interfered with @realDonaldTrump supporters at the rally.



They even blocked access to the metal detectors, preventing people from entering.



Thanks to the 1,000s who made it anyway!https://t.co/eM2nohMEy6 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 20, 2020

Sure no blocked gates @cnn. @cnn if you think families with children will push through this your sick.



America, this is the country @CNN is ok with, think about that.



This is the main gate of the rally: pic.twitter.com/wSKwotoajq — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 21, 2020

The rally in Tulsa, held on 20 June, was the first campaign event for Trump since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.