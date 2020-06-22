Phase Two of COVID-19 Lockdown Reopening Begins in New York City - Video

Watch a live broadcast from New York City as it enters phase two of the easing the coronavirus lockdown on 22 June.
The second phase means that restaurants will be allowed to offer outdoor dining and hair salons and playgrounds will reopen. In-store shopping will also be resumed.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the city has declined since April when the peak of the outbreak was registered.
As of 22 June, the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States is 2,280,969, with over 119,000 fatalities (more than 31,000 of them in New York state), Johns Hopkins University says.
