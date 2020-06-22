Register
17:34 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Boeing airplane manufacturing plant outside Seattle, in Renton, Washington

    Boeing, FAA 'Recklessly' Hid Design Flaws in 737 Max Planes to Dodge Regulations, Whistleblower Says

    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107884/98/1078849826_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_00f8456ccf19ec09f445b404fa6fe58f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006221079687938-boeing-faa-recklessly-hid-design-flaws-in-737-max-planes-to-dodge-regulations-whistleblower-says/

    FBI investigators and a US House of Representatives committee reportedly contacted the former employee after his internal ethics complaint was published in local media last year, reports revealed.

    Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) repeatedly ignored safety concerns in the initial certification of 737 Max aircraft, Curtis Ewbank said at a US Senate committee last week.

    The former flight deck engineer involved in designing the 737 Max urged the FAA in a 5 June letter to boost oversight and launch an channel for engineers to voice concerns on safety issues, the Seattle Times reported this weekend.

    “The 737 Max’s original certification was accomplished with hand-waving and deception to hide the numerous ways the 1960s-era design of the 737 does not meet current regulatory standards or a modern concept of aviation safety,” Mr Ewbank wrote, adding that Boeing and the FAA had allowed "such reckless disregard of regulations and aviation safety".

    The FAA said in a statement it would continue to use a "data-driven, methodical analysis, review and validation" to resolve issues affecting the aircraft's return to service, adding the decision would "rest solely on the agency’s analysis of the data to determine whether Boeing’s proposed software updates and pilot training address the factors".

    “As we have stated many times in the past, safety is the driving consideration in this process. This process is not guided by a calendar or schedule,” Mr Dickson said in a statement last week before a tense Senate Committee session.

    What Went Wrong in Designing the 737 Max?

    According to Mr Ewbank, Boeing made minimum changes to the flight deck of the aircraft from previous iterations to avoid having the plane certified as a new type of aircraft, potentially blocking development of the project and forcing pilots to undergo further flight simulator training.

    The "certification tactic" had "severely limited" the plane's human-machine capabilities in its flight control systems, he wrote.

    An aerial photo shows several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson
    New Boeing 737 MAX Software Snafu Adds Fresh Concerns as US Planemaker Hurries to Recertify Plane
    Ewbank added that his resignation from Boeing in 2015 came as a protest against the design flaws, stating he had seen "the nightmare of the very accidents I had tried to prevent happen in real life" after returning three years later.

    He also urged the FAA to improve the certification process in new technologies as well as creating channels for disclosing ethical concerns on the company.

    But Boeing denied the allegations, stating it had never seen the letter, adding: “As you know, Boeing offers its employees a number of channels for raising concerns and complaints and has rigorous processes in place that ensure complaints receive thorough consideration and protect employee confidentiality".

    The news comes after a trove of internal correspondences revealed Boeing's attempts to avoid regulatory scrutiny in January, with employees slamming the aircraft as being "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys".

    The bombshell revelation came days after chief executive David Calhoun had replaced outgoing Dennis Muilenburg.

    The news comes as the US aviation regulator aims to recertify the aircraft to return to flight in July after completing reviews of Boeing's pilot training material and Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) suspected of causing two fatal accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people, according to US media in June.

    Boeing's flagship aircraft was grounded in March last year following the Ethiopian Airlines crash, resulting in over $19bn loss in revenues for the aerospace firm to date as well as further struggles for carriers ordering the planes.

    The MCAS software adjusts the plane's altitude in-flight and was deployed due to engineers fitting larger engines further in the front of the aircraft body. The system is speculated to have caused pilots flying the 737 Max to lose control of their aircraft amid numerous warnings in the cockpit, with the plane crashes killing all on board, it was reported at the time.

    Related:

    Trump Says Won't Let Boeing 'Go Out of Business' Amid Massive Drop in Global Flights
    Live And Let Die: US Should Let Aviation Giant Boeing 'Go Bankrupt', Not Bailed Out, Economist Says
    Boeing Cuts Jobs for 12,000 Workers in the US
    USAF Delays 'Stamp of Approval' on Troubled Boeing Tanker Full-Rate Production for Four Years
    Tags:
    whistleblowing, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), Investigation, Senate hearing, plane crash, Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing 737
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse