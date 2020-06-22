Bolton to Vote For Democrat Biden as Trump Doesn’t Represent ‘Republican Cause’

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a Sunday interview with The Daily Telegraph that he is intending to vote in the November presidential election for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over fellow Republican Trump.
Bolton, who runs two political action committees dedicated to supporting GOP candidates, said the reason behind his decision to endorse the representative of the Democratic party, Joe Biden, is that Trump no longer represents Republican values he wants to see.
“In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” Bolton told the Telegraph. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”
Bolton argued that Trump has no “strategy” and does not differentiate between personal and national interests.
“The president does not have a philosophical grounding or strategy,” the former Trump advisor observed. “He does not know the difference between the national interest of the US, and the interests of Donald Trump. There is confusion over the national interest and his personal interest, which is very dangerous for the country.”
The former Trump appointee also criticized the former reality show producer's ability to be a US president.
“When you are in a senior position you have an obligation to tell the truth,” he added. "I was concerned after 17 months in the administration that he [Trump] did not have the requisite competence to be president, and the American people need to know about that.”
Bolton, who served in the White House from April 2018 to September 2019, will release a tell-all memoir on Tuesday titled ‘The Room Where It Happened’, on Trump’s dealings with foreign nations and his handling of major domestic issues.
