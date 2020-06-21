Family of Tom Petty Denounces Using Song During Trump's 'Campaign of Hate' Oklahoma Rally

US President Donald Trump held a rally on Saturday for his November 2020 re-election campaign. While the event was roundly criticised for its small turnout, the family of a musician whose song was used has produced another denunciation of Trump, followed by legal action.

Relatives of the late Tom Petty issued an official cease and desist notice to US President Donald Trump for illegally using the songwriter's 1989 hit 'I Won’t Back Down'.

In a Sunday statement, the family noted that Trump was not "authorized" to use the song and that the celebrated musician, who died in 2017, would "firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind".

"Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together".

​Trump had the song during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, noted primarily for failing to draw the size of crowd that the president's campaign typically claims amid protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

I have one complaint about this Trump rally in Tulsa,



These two didn’t speak long enough and people wanted to hear more.



What an Amazing Speech by @EricTrump & @LaraLeaTrump



THIS CROWD IS AMAZING



OKLAHOMA IS AMAZING



PRESIDENT TRUMP IS AMAZING



AMERICA IS AMAZING pic.twitter.com/TB1xz8xRHq — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 20, 2020

​Other musicians, including Adele, R.E.M, Neil Young, the Rolling Stones, Steven Tyler from Aerosmith, and Rihanna have rejected the use of their songs by Trump for campaign events or have threatened to pursue legal action.

The president's campaign team had an difficult time organising his inauguration ceremony following his 2016 victory, due to artists declining to take part in the event.

Despite a member of the Trump transition team claiming that Elton John would perform, a representative for the pop legend refuted the claim.

Canadian singer Céline Dion, rock band KISS, and country act Garth Brooks also rejected offers to perform at the ceremony.