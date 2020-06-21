Register
18:42 GMT21 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    COVID, Racism & Bolton's Book: How Pelosi's Anti-Trump Rant May Backfire on Dems on Election Day

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    5105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/21/1079682127_0:129:3072:1857_1200x675_80_0_0_3b3f28b55490a1337a1eb10c3f9db180.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006211079681590-covid-racism--boltons-book-how-pelosis-anti-trump-rant-may-backfire-on-dems-on-election-day/

    Last Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump for being "clearly ethically unfit" and "intellectually unprepared" to be the president of the United States. American observers have discussed how the Dems will play the Bolton book card after using both the COVID crisis and the racism issue against the president.

    Pelosi's latest critical remark came amid the fuss over the upcoming release of a potentially scandalous book by John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, who was fired by the president last September following "strong disagreements".

    The House speaker echoed the former Trump aide who claimed in an interview last week that Trump is not "fit for office", and does not have "the competence to carry out the job", leading to speculation that Pelosi is going to weaponise Bolton's opus in a bid to unseat the incumbent occupant of the Oval Office.

    'Nancy Pelosi is Playing Her Role to the Hilt'

    "It is highly ironic that Nancy Pelosi talks about being 'intellectually unprepared' in light of the numerous public appearances of the Democratic Nominee, Joe Biden, whose performance frequently makes both his supporters and detractors wonder about his mental preparedness", remarks Vladimir Golstein, associate professor at Brown University in Rhode Island.

    "In his almost four years in office, Trump hasn’t done anything that would automatically qualify him as 'unfit and unprepared'".

    However, Pelosi is "playing her role to the hilt, and her role is, so to speak, 'to soften the target' if we use the metaphor from warfare", the professor notes, foreseeing that she will go on using  rhetoric, and histrionics, and all sorts of public appearances just to reiterate her point that "Trump is intellectually unprepared to be a president".

    There's no doubt that "committed Democrats suffering from the so-called TDS (Trump derangement syndrome)" regard this as an axiom that hardly needs any proof, he adds.

    The House speaker has a long record of attacking Trump: in 2017, Pelosi, then House Minority Leader, promoted the idea of Trump-Russia collusion, something which turned out to be hot air as Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe indicated; then in 2018-2019, she fought with Trump over the border walls; in 2019, she spearheaded an impeachment effort against the president which ended in Trump acquitted by the Senate; then in 2020 the speaker relentlessly lambasted Trump over the global COVID pandemic, American racism and "inadequate" police reform.

    "Sadly for many Democrats themselves, the Democratic Party does not have a candidate with a viable and exciting program of addressing numerous ills that have plagued the United States recently", the professor says. "Consequently, their only claim to distinction is the fact that Joe Biden is not Donald Trump. Democrats, therefore, will continue with their politics of accusations: 'Trump this', 'Trump that', in the hope of galvanizing their base and attracting independent voters who might be convinced by Trump’s moral and intellectual failures".

    'Pelosi's Echoing Bolton Says a Lot About Dems'

    The fact that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are citing John Bolton's assessment of Trump says a lot more about them than it does anything about the president, stresses Max Parry, an independent American journalist. According to him, it specifically indicates to what extent "the national security state and the Democratic Party structures have merged together since the 2016 election".

    "No matter what one thinks of Trump or whether he is 'ethically fit or intellectually prepared' to be commander-in-chief, is the likes of Bolton really the appropriate standard by which to make such a determination? He is probably one the very last people they should be adducing to evaluate him", Parry notes.

    The journalist recollects that Bolton was one of the most ardent advocates of the US war in Iraq, which was launched under false pretences. According to Parry, it is especially telling that the former aide was fretting and fuming over Trump's decision not to authorise military actions against Iran in response to the downing of a US unmanned drone in 2019. "In other words, when Trump wisely chose not to use military force and start an illegal war over a minor incident where no American personnel were killed, which Bolton actually describes as unreasonable", the journalist adds.

    "[Bolton] is the last person Democrats should be holding up as some kind of standard bearer, but their derangement syndrome and pathological obsession with [Trump] as a singular figure has caused them to abandon their own supposed values", Parry points out. "Trump cast himself as an anti-establishment outsider and this plays right into his hand with the electorate, but the Democrats are so incompetent and have become so coalesced with the military-security complex they can't see it".
    In this file photo taken on May 13, 2019, National Security Advisor John Bolton listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2020 / Brendan Smialowski
    In this file photo taken on May 13, 2019, National Security Advisor John Bolton listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

    Dems' Non-Stop Blame Game Will Backfire on Them

    What one is witnessing now is how different groups across the political spectrum unified by their hatred of Trump are trying to bring him down, the observers note. The timing of the publication of Bolton's book as well as the media fuss around it less than five months before Election Day is hardly a coincidence.

    "The Democrats are going to pull out all the stops against Trump", Parry foresees. "Ultimately, however, it is the political establishment and the military security complex (or the 'deep state', whatever you want to call it) that will be able to use all of the other opposition to Trump for their own ends which is about removing Trump from office because they see him as an inadequate steward of empire".

    However, Vladimir Golstein believes that this policy of non-stop blaming game against the president will backfire on the Democrats.

    "It appears that the latest weapon against Trump is the accusation of racism", the professor says. "The country was clearly disturbed by the chain of violent acts perpetrated by the police against numerous African Americans. So this anger is understood, and any politician with national ambitions has to address it and offer some remedies and solutions. However, true to their recent policies of attacking Trump first, and offering policies after, the Democrats have decided to channel that anger at numerous acts of racism and injustice toward Trump blaming him for conducting rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma on the day of the notorious race massacre, and so on".

    Still, it is clear for everyone, including the president's supporters, that "Trump didn’t invent racism", he adds, predicting that "the more Democrats continue with their anti-Trump rhetoric, the more resistance they’ll produce".

    Now that the war is going on for hearts and minds of independents, the Dems' chant that Trump is racist while they are "good guys" supported by the black community does not sound very convincing, according to the academic.

    "In my view, Trump should let Democrats go on with their endless and frequently groundless accusations, some of which are so absurd, that they actually nullify the real, constructive criticism that should have been directed against the President. The Democrat’s myopic policies will result in backlash, which most likely will bring another victory for Trump in November", Golstein concludes.

    Related:

    House Speaker Pelosi Calls to Get 'Plainly Racist' Confederate Monuments Pulled From US Capitol
    'Improper Motives' Behind Berman's Firing, AG Barr 'Must Be Held Accountable', Speaker Pelosi Says
    Pelosi Claims Trump 'Ethically Unfit, Intellectually Unprepared' for Presidency Amid Bolton's Book
    Tags:
    2020 election, racism, Donald Trump, COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, US Democratic Party, John Bolton, Nancy Pelosi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse